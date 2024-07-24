India Faces Steep Blood Cancer Mortality Rates with over 70,000 Annual Deaths

With over 70,000 annual deaths stemming from blood cancer, India experiences a huge burden of mortality rates from this disease. As per the Globocan 2022 report, the country is also currently seeing a surge in the number of blood cancer cases getting diagnosed which tolls at a whopping 1,20,000+ in contrast to the previous report which showed an incidence rate of 1,00,000. The main challenge being faced by these patients in the lack of potential blood stem cell donors in India.

(L-R) Patrick Paul and Dr. Sunil Bhat

Blood cancers and disorders constitute conditions impacting the blood, bone marrow, or lymphatic system. Common blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma involve abnormal cell growth in blood or lymph tissues. Leukemia, which is the most common type of blood cancer in India, tops the charts of incidence rates with 49883 annual cases, followed closely by Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma which affects 39736 Indians annually, while 9611 cases are accounted for Hodgkin Lymphoma every year. Out of the total cases of blood cancers in India, 30,000 are those seen in children. To increase the chances for more patients to find a matching donor for the stem cell transplant, it is indisputable for more people to come forward and register themselves as blood stem cell donors.

Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS BMST Foundation India says,“Only 0.09% of the Indian population is registered as potential stem cell donors out of whom over 1,30,000 are registered with DKMS. This statistic strikes quite a contrast to the global one where over 42 Million people are registered as blood stem cell donors worldwide. Over 70% of the patients diagnosed with blood cancer or blood disorder in India are unable to find a match within their families and urgently need a matching unrelated donor. DKMS has a mission to give such patients a second chance at life by registering potential stem cell donors from across India and it has helped 1,15,000 donors worldwide to donate their blood stem cells and save those in need, while this number stands at just 130 with India.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Despite advancements in medical science improving outcomes for blood cancer and blood disorder patients, a significant challenge persists the availability of Human Leukocyte Antigen or tissue type (HLA)-matched stem cell donors. An HLA match is vital for a successful stem cell transplant, and the best chances of finding a match are among individuals of the same ethnicity. However, the current pool of potential stem cell donors is inadequate to meet the needs of all patients, disproportionately impacting Indian patients due to limited donor diversity.

Dr. Sunil Bhat, Director & Clinical Lead, Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Blood & Marrow Transplantation, Narayana Health says, “A bigger pool of Indian-origin donors in registries means more patients battling blood cancer and blood disorders like Thalassemia and Aplastic Anemia can be helped by stem cell transplants. Finding a well-matched donor significantly improves the transplant outcome. Success rates can vary depending on individual factors like the patients health and the specifics of their disease, but if the transplant is performed at the optimal time, theres a 60-70% chance of a complete cure. This means many patients can return to near-normal lives just a year after the transplant.“

To register as a potential stem cell donor, you must be a healthy Indian adult between 18 and 55. When you are ready to register, all you need to do is complete a consent form and swab the inside of your cheeks to collect your tissue cells. Your tissue sample is then sent to the lab to be analyzed for your HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) and listed anonymously on the international search platform for matching stem cell donors. If you’re eligible, register as a blood stem cell donor by ordering your home swab kit at www.dkms-bmst.org/register.

About DKMS BMST Foundation India

A non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders such as thalassemia and aplastic anemia. We aim to improve the situation of patients suffering from blood cancer and other blood disorders in India and worldwide by raising awareness about blood stem cell transplantation and registering potential blood stem cell donors. By doing this, DKMS-BMST provides patients needing a blood stem cell transplant with a second chance at life.

DKMS-BMST is a joint venture of two reputed non-profit organizations: BMST (Bangalore Medical Services Trust) and DKMS, one of the worlds largest international blood stem cell donor centers. For more information, please visit dkms-bmst.org.