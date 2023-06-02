India getting 38.5% of ICC earnings, $230 million per year, is justified: ECB CEO Richard Gould explains why

Under a proposed plan by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to earn a staggering $230 million annually from 2024 to 2027. Now, ECB chief executive officer (CEO) Richard Gould has come forward to defend the financial allocation model.

The proposed revenue distribution model sees India receiving 38.5% of the $600 million earnings over the next four years, with the ECB ($41.33 million at 6.89%) and Cricket Australia ($37.53 million at 6.25%) being the next highest earners.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is estimated to generate more than $34.51 million, accounting for 5.75% of the total earnings. In contrast, the other eight Full Members are projected to receive less than 5% of the earnings each.

While acknowledging the disparities, Gould urged a holistic view, considering the market sizes and the efforts made by India to promote the sport globally.

Addressing concerns about the financial inequality in the sport, Gould highlighted India’s significant contribution to driving revenues and propelling the growth of cricket globally. He acknowledged the dominant position held by India in terms of revenue generation and emphasised the crucial role played by the country’s massive population and its passionate following for the game.

Gould, who is also a member of the ICC chief executives committee, appreciated India’s commitment to assisting the development of cricket worldwide.

“India play as many international fixtures as any other team in the world. And they do that because they know when they tour as an international team, they bring interest and revenue to that home side. I think it’s important to see things in the round, in that regard,” Gould said on the latest episode of The Final Word podcast.

Gould also expressed enthusiasm for the growing popularity of franchise cricket worldwide, citing it as evidence of the game’s expansion. He highlighted the potential of new markets, including the United States, and speculated on the impact of cricket’s potential inclusion in future Olympic Games.

