‘India is Elated,’ PM Modi Hails Neeraj Chopra As ‘Excellence Personified’ After Silver Medal At Paris Olympics

Neeraj Chopra, 26, fell short of retaining his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

Paris: As Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian athlete, calling him “excellence personified.” Chopra, 26, fell short of retaining his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 meters. Although he delivered a strong performance on his second attempt, four consecutive foul throws hindered his chances of securing the gold.

Sharing a post on X(Previously Twitter), PM Modi wrote,”Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he’s shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud.”

Chopra became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, breaking the previous Olympic record held by Denmark’s Andreas Thorkildsen in Beijing in 2008. Nadeem’s performance included a final attempt of 91.79 meters, demonstrating his dominance in the event. On his second try, Nadeem hit a throw of 92.97m to win gold in the men’s javelin throw final.

Highlighting Chopra’s contribution to national pride, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian athlete. “The phenomenal @Neeraj_chopra1 brings glory to the nation. Well done champ. Congratulations on winning the #Silver at the #ParisOlympics2024. You have enhanced the honour of the Tiranga🇮🇳 by scripting a glorious episode in the history of Indian sports. The nation rejoices in your remarkable feat,” the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.











