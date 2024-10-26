Home

News

India issues statement after Israel attacks Iran, says…

The attacks were reported to have started early morning between 4-5 AM IST.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

AP photo

New Delhi: India on Saturday, 26 October 2024, after Israel launched a retaliatory attack on Iran, said, “The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

(Image source: X/@MEAIndia)

Earlier in the day, Israel launched a big aerial attack on Iran in retaliation to Iran’s massive missile salvo on October 1.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday that it has conducted “precise strikes” against Iranian military targets adding that the strikes were in a response to “relentless attacks” from Iran and its proxies.

The attacks were reported to have started early morning between 4-5 AM IST.

Two Iranian soldiers have been reportedly killed in the Israel attack on Iran. Israel also launched simultaneous strikes on Iraq and Syria, say reports.

Meanwhile, Iran has said that it will continue defending against Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Iranian officials.

Interestingly, this is the first time that Israel has openly claimed an attack on Iran.

Following the strikes, Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said: “Iran has no limits when it comes to defending its interests, its territorial integrity and its people, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

These strikes were carried out in response to the October 1 ballistic missiles barrage by Iran in which it launched about 200 projectiles at Israeli targets. It was the second direct attack by Iran against Israel after the April 2024 strikes.

Iran claimed that the attack was an act of self-defense in retaliation for Israel’s assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan.











