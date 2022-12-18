India Jump to 3rd Spot With Win Over Bangladesh at Chattogram

Updated World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table: The win also kept India’s chance of making the summit clash alive. India has 87 points from 13 games.

Updated WTC Points Table 2021-2023

Chattogram: With a splendid 188-run win over Bangladesh at Chattogram on Sunday in the first Test, India climbed to the third spot in the World Test Championship points table. The win also kept India’s chance of making the summit clash alive. India has 87 points from 13 games. The side has won seven games and lost four, while two have ended in draws. Bangladesh did their position no good with the thrashing. They are languishing in the ninth spot with one win from 11 games – they have 16 points. Australia – who are playing South Africa currently – continues to lead the points table with 108 points from 12 games.

“We’ve been here for a while. The one-day series, it didn’t go as we wanted. Hard-fought Test match and we had to really work hard for this win. Really happy we did that. It did flatten out, didn’t worry us. Looked like the batters were batting comfortably. Getting runs was hard on the first three days,” India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul said at the post-match presentation after the win.

For his eight wickets in the game, Kuldeep Yadav was named the player of the match.

“To be very honest I am happy with the performance, both with bat and ball. First innings the pitch was quicker than the second innings. There was some pace in the first innings, but the second innings was very challenging. It was slower. so I was trying to work on my rhythm and bowl quicker,” Kuldeep said.

All it took was 50 minutes on the final day at Chattogram. The KL Rahul-led side has won the Chattogram Test by 188 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead. It has been an allround show from the visitors. A win like this would give them massive confidence heading into the next Test.



