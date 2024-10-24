India Leads Meaningful Business 100 Awards for 3rd Year, Driving MB India Chapter Launch

Meaningful Business (MB), a global organisation dedicated to helping purpose-driven leaders succeed, has announced its annual Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) – with India the most represented country for the third consecutive year.

Curated by an expert panel of 30 judges representing organisations like Google, the United Nations, the Rockefeller Foundation, Arm, Mastercard and Temasek, winners were selected from over 850 global nominations from 81 countries. These outstanding social entrepreneurs, corporate sustainability leaders and impact investors were scored across five key areas: equity, impact, innovation, leadership and scalability.

Eighteen of India’s most progressive business leaders will now be included in a year-round award programme, in which they gain access to a global peer network, investment opportunities, capacity-building resources, and pro-bono services. The programme is supported by leading organisations including Hogan Lovells, Babson College, Green Frontier Capital and Kenya Climate Ventures.

Commenting on this year’s winners, Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder & CEO, Meaningful Business said, “Congratulations to the Indian leaders recognised on this year’s MB100 for demonstrating the transformative power of combining profit with purpose. Their work addresses critical social and environmental challenges across the country, highlighting India’s role as a global hub for impactful innovation. As a key focus market for us, we are excited to support these visionary leaders as they continue to scale their solutions and achieve remarkable milestones in driving positive change.”

In partnership with Catalyst Management Services, MB is also launching its India Chapter, focused on fostering connection, celebration, and capacity-building among purpose-driven business leaders. By providing access to a global peer network, investment opportunities, and capacity-building resources aligned to key challenges, the India Chapter will help scale innovative business models that drive positive change.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Shiv Kumar, Co-founder of Catalyst Management Services, as well as a member of the MB100 judging panel, said, “It is incredibly inspiring to see Indian leaders at the forefront of the global Meaningful Business 100 for the third year in a row. India’s social entrepreneurship ecosystem is thriving, and the launch of the India Chapter is a testament to the country’s global leadership in purpose-driven innovation. By connecting visionary entrepreneurs with the right resources and networks, the MB India Chapter will unlock new opportunities for growth and impact.”

The 2024 MB100 winners from India are (in alphabetical order):

Akshita Sachdeva, Co-Founder, Trestle Labs

Amit Singha, Founder, Anuprerna

Andrew Almack, Co-Founder & CEO, Plastics For Change

Avishek Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Caspian Debt

Ayan S R, Founder & Director, Katidhan

Dhiraj Dolwani, Co-Founder & CEO, B2R Technologies

Divya Rathod, Founder, Silverynanos Innovations

Ganesh Shankar, Founder & CEO, FluxGen

Hunny Bhagchandani, Founder, Torchit

Kanishk Negi, Sustainable Procurement Director, Schneider Electric

Manish Kumar Meena, Founder, Verdant Impact

Neha Jain, Founder & CEO, Zerocircle Alternatives

Pavithra YS, Founder & Managing Director, Vindhya e-Infomedia

Priya Naik, Founder & CEO, Samhita

Rahul Nainani, Co-founder & CEO, ReCircle

Ravi Bhushan Gupta, CEO, RuralShores Business Services

Vikram Goel, Founder & Director, Incredible Devices

Yogesh Kumar, Founder, Even Cargo

Find out more about the Indian and global winners, here: meaningful.business/mb100-2024.

About Meaningful Business

Meaningful Business exists to help purpose-driven leaders succeed. The community consists of social entrepreneurs, CEOs, impact investors, sustainability heads, humanitarian leaders and academics across 140+ countries, cutting across geography, sector, cause and company size. The platform is designed to help these individuals succeed by providing access to knowledge, connections and resources that help them overcome their key challenges. To learn more, visit: meaningful.business.

About Catalyst Management Services

Catalyst Management Services (CMS) is a catalyst for social investment, leveraging its 30 years of experience and assets. We collaborate with change agents to address intricate societal issues and enhance the scale and sustainability of impact acceleration.CMS is committed to transforming social enterprises and impactful initiatives aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

Established in 1995, CMS is headquartered in India and has worked in over 25 other countries.

We are part of the Catalyst Group.