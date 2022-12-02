Friday, December 2, 2022
India Lockdown Twitter Review Madhur Bhandarkars Cinematic Documentation of Harrowing Effects of Pandemic Check Reactions

India Lockdown Twitter Review: Madhur Bhandarkar’s Cinematic Documentation of Harrowing Effects of Pandemic – Check Reactions

India Lockdown Twitter Review: Madhur Bhandarkar’s much-anticipated India Lockdown finally released on OTT. The film was premiered at the 52nd International Film Festival of India and was hailed for its realistic depiction of lockdown in India. Madhur’s social drama showcases the impact of lockdown imposed by the Indian government during the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The film stresses upon how the lifestyle and livelihood of citizens got affected by Covid-19. India Lockdown released on Zee5 on December 2, 2022. Netizens and movie critics praised the film’s insightful portrayal on the plight of those affected by Covid pandemic and lockdown.

CHECK OUT TWITTER REVIEW OF INDIA LOCKDOWN:

The 2022, Madhur Bhandarkar directorial stars an ensemble cast of Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi in crucial roles.

Published Date: December 2, 2022 4:51 PM IST





