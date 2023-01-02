National

India Makes Pre-Departure RT-PCR Mandatory For International Passengers From 6 Nations| Full Guidelines Here

Delhi: Amid rising COVID cases in China, Japan, US and other countries, India has issued fresh set of guidelines. The ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) for passengers in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

“This will also apply to transiting passengers through China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and Japan irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian Airport”: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.




