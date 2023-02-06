Home

‘India Nahi Aata Toh Bhaad Mein Jaye’; Ex-Pak Cricketer Javed Miandad Slams BCCI Amid Asia Cup Controversy | Watch

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad is upset with the controversy and lashed out at BCCI for their stance of not playing in Pakistan.

New Delhi: Asia Cup 2023 has made a massive face-off between India and Pakistan after the Indian Cricket team denied going to Pakistan for the tournament. Pakistan was the host of the Asian Championship 2023.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that India won’t be touring Pakistan for Asia Cup and the venue has to be changed. After this statement ex PCB chairman Ramiz Raja hit back at BCCI saying that Pakistan will also boycott the ODI World Cup 2023 (which is set to be held in India) if Indian Cricket team doesn’t come to Pakistan.

New PCB Chief Najam Sethi also said the same words and told that BCCI secretary Jay Shah that his country wants to host the Asia Cup and if the tournament is moved out, Pakistan will not send its team for the men’s ODI World Cup in India.

“Why is India afraid to play against Pakistan? They know if they lose to Pakistan, their public will not spare them,” said Miandad at a private event.

It is also understood that recent bomb blasts in Peshawar has again raised security concerns about holding cricket tournaments in Pakistan.



