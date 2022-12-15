India Need To Identify The Brand Of Cricket They Want To Play For Success, Says Dawid Malan

England batter Dawid Malan will be representing Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural edition of International League T20 in January next year.

Dawid Malan has registered for IPL 2023 and will go under the hammer on December 23. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: England’s hard-hitting batter Dawid Malan cited his own team’s example and felt India need to identify the kind brand of cricket they want to play and stick to it to achieve success in global events. England won two World Cups in three years, the latest being in the shortest format of the game last month in Australia, of which Malan was a part.

India’s last ICC trophy came in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since then, the Men in Blue haven’t been able to win any of the ICC events despite being so close on few occasions. “I don’t think they need my advice on what they need to do to win tournaments.

“They are unbelievable cricketers and to win tournaments, your bowlers need to win games (referring to T20 World Cup). That’s the story in any team. India have such good players and I guess pick a brand of cricket they want to play and stick to it, they can achieve what they want to achieve,” Malan told exclusively to Zee News.

While the Indian batters showed up to their potential, the former champions missed Jasprit Bumrah dearly, who was ruled out due to injury. India did call up Mohammed Shami as cover for Bumrah, but the veteran speedster wasn’t too effective as one would have expected.

Citing England’s example, Malan elaborated, “I think what you need to establish that England did so well is to identify which brand of cricket they want to play, pick the certain players that want to do it and the players you think are good enough, ask them to play. If they (the players) don’t wanna buy into it, there was the door and find someone else.

“One of England’s strengths is that they have identified that brand and people have to buy into it. We don’t buy this brand of cricket for three months in a year and change next month. We keep pushing the boundaries, keep more and more aggressive and that’s what being so successful for us.”

Malan didn’t want to directly comment on India’s but heaped high praise for Men in Blue. “For another team, it might be something totally different. I can’t comment on what other teams discuss. Ultimately, as I said, India have got the players to be world beaters,” added Malan, who will be representing Sharjah Warriors in ILT20.

“I think they just need to work hard on how they want to go about it and when they do it, they are going to be most dangerous.” The ILT20 set to start next year in January, but before that Malan will have his eyes set on IPL 2023 auction that is scheduled for December 23 in Kochi.

Set at a base price of INR 1.5 crores, Malan expects any of the franchises to pick him up as it would be a great learning experience for him. I would love to be a part of the IPL. Part of any team would be a fantastic experience. As players, you want to learn from the best players and IPL gives that platform,” added the left-hander.



