Tuesday, November 8, 2022
National

India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for These Posts at dopsportsrecruitment.in

The department is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 188 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail guard, Multi-Tasking Staff.

India Post Recruitment 2022 Sarkari naukri in Bhartiya Dak apply online at indiapost gov in Jobs in India Post eligibility and salary details
India Post Recruitment 2022: A total of 07 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

India Post Job Alert: The Department of Posts has issued a notification inviting applications for 188 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail guard, Multi-Tasking Staff. Candidates who are interested in the post can apply online at dopsportsrecruitment.in. The candidates must also note that the application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 22.

The department is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 188 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail guard, Multi-Tasking Staff. The applicants must note that their age should be between 18 to 25 years. However, for the MTS the upper age limit is 18 to 27 years.

The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates, Transgender candidates, SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-serviceman candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Direct link to apply

India Post Recruitment: How to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:

  • Visit the official website at dopsportsrecruitment.in
  • Click on the application tab
  • Fill the application form
  • Submit fee and take print out for future reference.




Published Date: November 8, 2022 10:28 PM IST



Updated Date: November 8, 2022 11:10 PM IST





