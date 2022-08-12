India: Project “Clean and Green” Initiated by Egis in Gurugram

Egis in India started “Project Clean and Green” which focused on adopting a Green Belt – cleaning it and turning it Green with Trees. Post completing the Cleanliness Drive in June, we have now organized a plantation drive at the “Egis Green belt” in NH 8 to celebrate the onset of monsoons.

Mr. Sandeep Gulati, regional CEO, South Asia and MD, Egis India and Subhash Yadav, IFS, Addl CEO, UED, GMDA, Gurugram

‘Being Responsible‘ is one of the core values of Egis. As a Responsible Company, the CSR Committee of Egis in India, initiated the #EgisClean&Green initiative in #Gurugran.

As part of the initiative in phase II, volunteers of Egis along with the NGO partner, Hara Jeevan participated in the plantation drive.

In the first phase of the #plantationdrive over 200 sapling were planted, aims to plant more than 1000 sapling

Removing of weeds / unwanted shrubs / collecting dried leaves to make compost piles

Mr. Sandeep Gulati, regional CEO, South Asia and MD, Egis India was present on the occasion and led the plantation drive.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sandeep Gulati said, “At Egis Group, we are focused on extending our community engagement and CSR support for a better future. We propagate sustainable ways in all our business practices. I am happy to see the high enthusiasm exhibited by our volunteers who have come forth for the drive even in extreme weather conditions. Let us all pledge not only to plant trees but also nurture them. Our employees are fully committed and participate in the collective effort to build a healthy and sustainable environment, address climate change and protect the Earth for future generations. I would like to thank everyone associated with #EgisClean&Green drive.“

Subhash Yadav, IFS, Addl CEO, UED, GMDA, Gurugram, “It is a pleasure to join hands with Egis in India in making our environment beautiful and green. Hara Jeevan and Egis team together have adopted the green belt and pledged to keep it clean and green. We hope to receive continuous support from Egis in future to work in Gurugram.“

Manisha Saini, Chief Executive Officer, Hara Jeevan, “We are happy to be part of this initiative and thank Egis for choosing us to become part of the #Egiscleanandgreen drive. We plan to have more than 1000 sapling in the Green Belt and to start with we are having 200 sapling for the drive.”

Our ambition: Become the benchmark company for smart, sustainable infrastructure, fight climate change and improve the quality of life for all people.

About the Egis Group

Egis Group is a global leader in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. The group designs and operates intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.

With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 17,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens across the world.

