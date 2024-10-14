Home

India recalls High Commissioner, other targeted diplomats from Canada, says, 'We have no faith….'

The Canadian Charge d'Affaires was summoned by the Secretary (East).

File

New Delhi: The Canadian Charge d’Affaires was summoned by the Secretary (East) this evening. He was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.

It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government’s actions endangered their safety. We have no faith in the current Canadian Government’s commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials.

It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau Government’s support for extremism, violence and separatism against India.











