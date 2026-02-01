Home

Balochistan attack: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Pakistan to stop “parroting frivolous claims”.

What MEA has said on Pakistan’s India blaming claims?

In a big development on Sunday, the Republic of India slammed Pakistan for its recent statement against New Delhi over attacks in Balochistan. Terming it “baseless allegations and usual tactics” of Islamabad to deflect attention from its internal failings, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Pakistan to stop “parroting frivolous claims” and focus on addressing demands made by the people in the region. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said about Pakistan’s India blaming claims.In response to queries regarding comments made by Pakistan, the MEA stated, “We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings. Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known.” These remarks came after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday alleged India’s involvement in attacks taking place in Balochistan.

What is happening in Pakistan’s Balochistan?

In response to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan, Official Spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal said: “We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings. Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known”.Pakistan has witnessed an increase in militant activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.