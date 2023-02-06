India Ricky Kej Wins Best Immersive Audio; Beyonce Makes History
Grammy Awards 2023 Winners List: Grammy’s are here! The 65th annual Grammy Awards were handed out Sunday. Trevor Noah returned as host of the ceremony, which took place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. During the televised Grammys ceremony, presenters include Viola Davis, first lady Jill Biden, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain. Talking about the winners, Beyonce won two awards with Best Dance/Electronic Recording for her song ‘Break My Soul’ and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song ‘Plastic Off the Sofa’. Both songs belong to her 2022 album ‘Renaissance’. Beyonce wasn’t present at the ceremony to collect the award and her honours were accepted by the presenters. She leads the 2023 Grammy Awards nominations with a total of nine. She has won 31 Grammys in total.
India’s Ricky Kej has also won a Grammy this year for his album Divine Tides. The singer becomes the only Indian to hold three Grammy Awards. Ricky shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police. With this feat, Kej has become the only Indian to hold three Grammy Awards.
Check Complete Winners’ List of Grammy Awards 2023
- Best Immersive Audio: India’s Ricky Kej – Divine Tides – WINNER
- Best dance/electronic album: Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER
- Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER
- Best musica urbana album – Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER
- Best pop duo/group performance – Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER
- Best country album – Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER
- Best R&B song – Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER
- Best pop vocal album – Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
- Best dance/electronic recording – Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER
- Best global music performance -Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – WINNER
- Best country solo performance – Willie Nelson – Live Forever – WINNER
- Best R&B performance – Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – WINNER
- Best rap performance – Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
- Best metal performance – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – WINNER
- Best rock performance – Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER
- Best rock album – Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER
- Best alternative music album -Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER
- Best traditional R&B performance – Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER
- Best progressive R&B album -Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER
- Best R&B album -Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER
- Best rap song -Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
- Best comedy album -Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER
- Best folk album – Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER
- Best country song – Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – WINNER
