India Ricky Kej Wins Best Immersive Audio; Beyonce Makes History

Grammy Awards 2023 Winners List: Grammy’s are here! The 65th annual Grammy Awards were handed out Sunday. Trevor Noah returned as host of the ceremony, which took place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. During the televised Grammys ceremony, presenters include Viola Davis, first lady Jill Biden, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain. Talking about the winners, Beyonce won two awards with Best Dance/Electronic Recording for her song ‘Break My Soul’ and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song ‘Plastic Off the Sofa’. Both songs belong to her 2022 album ‘Renaissance’. Beyonce wasn’t present at the ceremony to collect the award and her honours were accepted by the presenters. She leads the 2023 Grammy Awards nominations with a total of nine. She has won 31 Grammys in total.

India’s Ricky Kej has also won a Grammy this year for his album Divine Tides. The singer becomes the only Indian to hold three Grammy Awards. Ricky shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police. With this feat, Kej has become the only Indian to hold three Grammy Awards.

Check Complete Winners’ List of Grammy Awards 2023

Best Immersive Audio: India's Ricky Kej – Divine Tides – WINNER

Best dance/electronic album: Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER

Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER

Best musica urbana album – Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER

Best pop duo/group performance – Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER

Best country album – Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER

Best R&B song – Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER

Best pop vocal album – Harry Styles – Harry's House – WINNER

Best dance/electronic recording – Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER

Best global music performance -Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – WINNER

Best country solo performance – Willie Nelson – Live Forever – WINNER

Best R&B performance – Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – WINNER

Best rap performance – Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Best metal performance – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – WINNER

Best rock performance – Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER

Best rock album – Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER

Best alternative music album -Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER

Best traditional R&B performance – Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER

Best progressive R&B album -Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER

Best R&B album -Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER

Best rap song -Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Best comedy album -Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER

Best folk album – Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER

Best country song – Cody Johnson – 'Til You Can't – WINNER




