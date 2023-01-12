India s Retail Inflation Rate Lowest In A Year Falls To 5 72 Per Cent In December
India’s retail inflation rate was within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) comfort range of 2%-6% for a second month.
Inflation Rate Lowest In A Year: India’s retail inflation rate eased in December, falling to 5.72 per cent, lowest in a year and staying within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) comfort range of 2%-6% for a second month, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Thursday.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate was 5.88% in November and 6.77% in October 2022. The government has mandated the RBI to maintain retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.
Lower food prices, particularly the fall in vegetable prices, helped keep inflation within the tolerance range. Food inflation, which accounts for about 40% of the inflation basket, came in at 4.19% in December as against 4.67% in the preceding month.
On the other hand, the factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), jumped 7.1% in November as against 4% in October, according to the government data. US consumer prices index (CPI) is also expected to have moderated in December.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 6:00 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board Exam Dates for Class 10, 12th Released By BSEH on bseh.org.in
[ad_1] Home EducationHBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board Exam Dates for Class 10, 12th Released By BSEH on bseh.org.in |...
SBI Internet Banking: Here’s How To Recover Forgotten Username, Password
[ad_1] Home BusinessSBI Internet Banking: Here’s How To Recover Forgotten Username, Password | Check Step-by-step Guide SBI Internet Banking Latest...
Cloudy Weather Brings Temperature Further Down. Check IMD Forecast
[ad_1] Home News DelhiDelhi Witnesses Light Rain: Cloudy Weather Brings Temperature Further Down. Check IMD Forecast Delhi Witnesses Light Rain:...
Ram Charan’s Net Worth And Property: The RRR Actor Owns Luxury Cars, Expensive Brands And Multiple Businesses – Check Details
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentRam Charan’s Net Worth And Property: The RRR Actor Owns Luxury Cars, Expensive Brands And Multiple Businesses –...
Secunderabad To Visakhapatnam New Vande Bharat Express Train To Begin On January 15
[ad_1] Home BusinessSecunderabad To Visakhapatnam New Vande Bharat Express Train To Begin On January 15 | Check Timing, Route And...
Lohri Festival 2023 Happy Lohri Wishes Quotes Images Messages WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Loved Ones
[ad_1] Home Festivals EventsLohri Festival 2023: Happy Lohri Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Loved...
Average Rating