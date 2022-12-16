India Should Spearhead New Anti-Narcotics Initiative

Another grave issue is that though illicit drug trafficking has become connected with narco-terrorism, arms trafficking and human trafficking have become a collaborative exercise of different nationalities.

New Delhi: India assumed the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022 for a one-year period, on the grand theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” borrowed from the Hitopadesha, meaning the whole world is a single family. This theme has been expanded to read “One Earth-One Family-One Future”, as the G20 is an intergovernmental forum of developed and developing economies.

The main summit is scheduled for October-November 2023, in New Delhi, and will be preceded by a slew of over 200 events spread across several major Indian cities. The list of invitees will include the 20 permanent G20 members, and Guest Countries. Together, the G20 countries include 60 % of the world’s population, 80 % of global GDP, and 75 % of global trade.

Major issues to be discussed include, digital public infrastructure and tech-enabled development in areas ranging from health, agriculture and education to commerce, inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth global food security, energy security, fight against economic crimes, women’s empowerment, culture and tourism, multilateral reforms and shaping the future global economic agenda.

However, a significant omission appears to be the non-inclusion of the intractable global drug crisis. Drug trafficking is estimated to be a $32 billion industry. The annual economic impact of drug trafficking is estimated to be around $193 billion. Many drug trafficking affected countries figure in the G20 list also. The biggest producer of opium worldwide, Afghanistan, remains the most significant drug trafficking country, and is the source of 90% of the world’s illicit Opium and Heroin. Economically, this manifests itself in heavy expenditure involving prevention and treatment costs, health-care and hospital costs, increased morbidity and mortality.

The World Drug Report 2022 prepared by UNODC details the environmental consequences of the illicit drugs trade, the expansion of synthetic drugs to new markets, and an all-time high in cocaine production. In 2020, global cocaine manufacturing grew 11 per cent from the previous year to 1,982 tons. Methamphetamine trafficking continued to expand geographically, with 117 countries reporting seizures between 2016 and 2020.

The carbon footprint of indoor cannabis is between 16 and 100 times greater, than for outdoor cannabis. Other environmental impacts include substantial deforestation, waste generated during synthetic drug manufacturing, and dumping other wastes that affect soil, water and air. Other organisms, animals and the overall food chain, suffer indirectly, according to the World Drug Report 2022.

In view of the above any agenda, that avoids discussions about the economic consequences of illicit drug production and trafficking, is bound to be incomplete and inconclusive. This is an opportune moment for India to spearhead a new initiative to tackle the global drug problem that has continued to defy any reasonable solution.

Presently, the three key treaties shaping international law on drugs are:

The 1961 UN Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs

The 1971 UN Convention on Psychotropic Substances

The 1988 UN Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances

The above UN drug control conventions are getting outdated, hence the time has come for drafting a new 2023 UN Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, to be in harmony with the changing economic, political and medical developments that are happening globally.

Medical Cannabis is currently a topic engaging the attention of scientists and medical professionals in various developed and developing countries, in order to achieve a breakthrough in providing affordable Cancer treatment globally. Hence the UN Conventions need to be revised and updated in the interests of human welfare.

Another grave issue is that though illicit drug trafficking has become connected with narco-terrorism, arms trafficking and human trafficking have become a collaborative exercise of different nationalities. There are no uniform punishments and legal protocols that are globally prescribed. Each nation has its own rules and regulations that range from death penalty to various terms of imprisonment. Some countries have lax enforcement and have no extradition agreements. This severely handicaps effective enforcement of laws against drug trafficking.

Further, there are narco-economies functioning at the local, national and regional levels affecting national development of many countries. Such narco-economies have far-reaching consequences on human rights, including the right to personal liberty, freedom from forced labour, from ill-treatment and torture, fair trial rights, the rights to health, right to adequate housing, freedom from discrimination, right to clean and healthy environment, and equality in law.

A new paradigm therefore needs to be created to tackle the above new dimensions. The time is ripe now for India to show its mettle and infuse new vigor to strengthen the legal fight against drug trafficking. G20 is an opportunity for India to give a new direction and momentum to tackle the global drugs problem.

About the Author: Dr G Shreekumar Menon belongs to the 1978 Batch of the Indian Revenue Service, Customs & Excise. He holds a Doctorate Degree in Narcotics from Mangalore University. He is a Fellow, James Martin Centre for Non-Proliferation Studies, San Francisco, USA, and University of Georgia, US.



