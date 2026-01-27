Home

Pakistan trying to legitimise terrorism, spread falsehood: India slams Islamabad at UN, rejects Munirs propaganda on Operation Sindoor

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish has slammed Pakistan at at UN Security Council Open Debate.

India on Monday strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council in response to New Delhi’s retaliatory response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack through Operation Sindoor, calling them “false and self-serving.” India also stated that “Pakistan has no locus standi” to comment on matters related to India, especially concerning the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, accused Pakistan of engaging in propaganda, seeking to justify terror acts, and consistently breaching its obligations under International Law. During the UN Security Council Open Debate, Ambassador Parvathaneni made these remarks in response to comments made by the Ambassador from Pakistan, who has been an elected member of the Security Council, whose only intention, he said, was to harm India and its citizens. Ambassador Parvathaneni stated that Pakistan had advanced a “false and self-serving account” of Operation Sindoor carried out in May last year, stressing that the facts were clear and well documented.While addressing the Security Council, the Indian envoy referenced the terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025, which was carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, who killed 26 innocent civilians in a brutal attack.“This august body itself called for holding the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and brought to justice. That is exactly what we did,” India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said. Furthermore, he stated that underlined that India’s response was “measured, non-escalatory and responsible” and was aimed solely at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists. He delivered this fiery speech during the UN Security Council Open Debate on ‘Reaffirming International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice and Multilateralism’. “Till ninth of May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on the 10th of May, the Pakistan Pakistani military called our military directly and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting. The destruction caused to multiple Pakistani air bases by the Indian operation, including images of destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers, are in the public domain.,” Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni added.Speaking on terrorism, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni mentioned, “We have heard talk to inform the representative of Pakistan about the new normal. Let me reiterate again that terrorism can never be normalized as Pakistan wishes to do. It is not normal to tolerate Pakistan’s continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. This hallowed chamber cannot become a forum for Pakistan to legitimize terrorism.” On the Indus Waters Treaty, Ambassador Parvathaneni said India had entered into the agreement 65 years ago in good faith, but Pakistan had repeatedly violated its spirit. He added, “We will do whatever required to protect and ensure the safety and security of our citizens.” “Throughout the six and a half decades, Pakistan has violated the spirit of the treaty by inflicting three wars and thousands of terror attacks on India. Thousands of Indian lives have been lost in Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks. India was compelled to finally announced that the treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan, a global epicenter of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border and all other forms of terrorism,” he stated.