Islamabad Harbours Most Dubious Track Record On All Aspects: India Slams Pakistan at UN General Assembly

Ruchira Kamboj’s remarks came after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram remarks against India, including references to Kashmir, BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Indian Muslims.

Ruchira Kamboj said the culture of peace is deeply ingrained in the rich history

New York: India at the United Nations General Assembly launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and said that Islamabad harbours a “most dubious track record” in all aspects, as it slammed “destructive and pernicious” remarks made by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Her remarks came after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram remarks against India, including references to Kashmir, BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Indian Muslims.

In her address at the UN General Assembly meeting on agenda item ‘Culture of Peace’, Ruchira Kamboj said the culture of peace is deeply ingrained in the rich history, diverse traditions, and profound philosophical tenets in India. She called the doctrine of Ahimsa the “bedrock of India’s commitment to peace.”

Kamboj said, “In this Assembly, as we endeavour to cultivate a culture of peace amid these challenging times, our focus remains steadfast on constructive dialogue. We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation which not only lack decorum but also detract from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature.”

“We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the essential principles of respect and diplomacy that must always guide our discussions or is that too much to ask of a country that harbors a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself,” she added.

In her remarks, Kamboj said that India is concerned by the escalating attacks on churches, monasteries, gurudwaras, mosques, temples and synagogues and asserted that these acts require a “swift and united response” from the global community.

Kamboj said, “In our world today, we face significant challenges arising from geopolitical tensions and uneven development. The growing intolerance, discrimination, and violence based on religion or belief indeed demand our urgent attention. We are particularly concerned by the escalating attacks on sacred sites, including churches, monasteries, gurudwaras, mosques, temples, and synagogues.”

“Such acts require a swift and united response from the global community. It is crucial that our discussions therefore forthrightly address these issues, resisting political expediencies. We must tackle these challenges directly and ensure that they are solved. central to our policy, dialogues and international engagements,” she added.

India’s envoy to the UN stated that terrorism stands in direct opposition to the culture of peace and sows discord and breeds hostility. She called it essential for member states to work together to nurture a genuine culture of peace.

She said, “I will also state that terrorism stands in direct opposition to the culture of peace and the core teachings of all religions which advocate compassion, understanding and coexistence. It sows discord, breeds hostility and undermines the universal values of respect and harmony that underpin cultural and religious traditions worldwide. It is essential for member states to work together actively to nurture a genuine culture of peace and to view the world as a united family, as my country strongly believes.”

She emphasised that significance of peace is “paramount” in today’s global landscape. She further said, “It champions dialogue over discord, urging nations to favour diplomacy and communication above confrontation or warfare. This is especially relevant as we navigate ongoing conflicts worldwide that demand open communication dialogue, and mutual respect to forge lasting peace.”

(With Inputs From ANI)








