India Steps Up Preventive Measures, Mandaviya to Review COVID Situation Today as Cases Rise in China, US

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday.

Image for representational purposes only

New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Covid cases in China and Japan, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday. The physical meeting will start at 11:30, sources told ANI. He will also review meetings on Covid 19 situations in other countries.

Earlier today, in view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network, writes Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to States and Union Territories.

“All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs,” said Union Health Secretary.

India Should Keep Close Vigil on COVID Situation: Top Expert

A top Indian health expert on Tuesday cautioned the people while asking them to keep a close vigil on the situation in the country. However, the expert said that there is nothing to panic about as the country’s system is “vigilant”.

“It is an important thing that we keep a close vigil on the Chinese situation. But I would say that there is nothing to be panicked about. There is no need for getting too much worried. The system is very vigilant, we need to be very vigilant. As far as genomic surveillance is concerned, this is the most important part we are doing genomic surveillance of individuals with symptoms,” he said.

“We are also doing surveillance from sewage and from hospitalised individuals and even those who are coming to international airports. A certain proportion of samples is picked up randomly from them also, in case there is a new sub-variant or anything, which is of concern is picked up promptly, appropriate action can be taken,” Dr Arora said.

Meanwhile, the last Covid-19 fatality in Beijing, which was seeing thousands of Covid positive cases before the revocation of the Zero Covid policy was on November 23.

After it, China stopped reporting asymptomatic patients which is a major part of the Covid tally. The country also scrapped the once common Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing apparatus and instead used rapid antigen kits which are known to be a little inaccurate. This pointed out that the data was altered or stood meaningless, according to The Straits Times.

(With ANI Inputs)




Published Date: December 20, 2022 11:26 PM IST





