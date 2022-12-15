HomeNationalIndia Successfully Conducts Trial of Nuclear-capable Agni V Missile
India Successfully Conducts Trial of Nuclear-capable Agni V Missile

India conducts successful night trial of nuclear-capable Agni V ballistic missile that can strike targets beyond 5,000 km

Days After China Clash, Agni V Successfully Tested, It Can Reach Beijing

India on Thursday conducted a successful night trial of nuclear-capable Agni V ballistic missile that can strike targets beyond 5,000 km. According to news agency ANI quoting sources, the test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile that are now lighter than before.

The intercontinental nuclear-capable ballistic missile was fired from Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha. Interestingly, the test trials come amid recent border tensions with China, wherein Indian troops clashed with Chinese counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh.




Published Date: December 15, 2022 7:54 PM IST



Updated Date: December 15, 2022 8:25 PM IST





