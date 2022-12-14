Eleven full member nations gained automatic entry, while Scotland, UAE, USA joined World Cup debutants Indonesia and Rwanda in the tournament that will witness 41 matches played across four venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

India to Play With South Africa, Scotland, UAE in Group D of U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

Benoni, Dec 14: India have been clubbed with hosts South Africa, Scotland and UAE in group D of the inaugural under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be held from January 14-29.

Heavyweights Australia find themselves in group A along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA. Group B features England, Pakistan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe. New Zealand, Ireland, Indonesia and the West Indies complete the group C.

The toppers from each group will make the semi-finals.

Both semis and final will be held at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and entry to all the matches of the tournament will be “free of charge”, the ICC said in a statement. The tournament will be followed by the T20 World Cup in Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha beginning on February 10.

“To host one ICC event in a year is cause for great celebration, but to claim two in such quick succession is beyond our wildest dreams,” tournament director Sivuyile Mqingwana said during the launch event here on Wednesday.



