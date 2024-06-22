‘India To Start E-medical Visa Facility For Bangladesh Nationals’: PM Modi After Meeting With Sheikh Hasina

Home

Prime Minister Modi said that India and Bangladesh have started trading in Indian Rupees.

New Delhi, June 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during a bilateral meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India will start an e-medical visa facility for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment. Apart from that, India will open a new consulate in Rangpur, Bangladesh to facilitate services for people in the northwest region of the country. He announced after a meeting between the two delegations in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the media after the meeting held at Hyderabad House on Saturday.

“In the last one year, we have met 10 times, but today’s meeting is special because PM Hasina is the first state guest of our third government. Bangladesh is crucial for our Neighbourhood First policy, Act East Policy, Vision SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific vision. We have completed several developmental programmes together in the last year,” said PM Modi.

“India will start e-medical visas for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment. India has decided to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur to benefit the people in the northwest part of Bangladesh,” he said further.

Prime Minister Modi further said that India and Bangladesh have started trading in Indian Rupees as he highlighted the electricity export from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Indian grid.

He added that the two countries have decided to start talks at the technical level for the renewal of the Ganga River treaty and a technical team will travel to Bangladesh to review the protection and management of the Teesta River in Bangladesh.

“The sixth rail link between India and Bangladesh has started between Jakhoda and Agartala has started. Cargo services have been started for our north-eastern states with the Khulna-Mongla Port… Trade in Indian Rupees has started between the two countries. The world’s longest river cruise on the Ganges River between India and Bangladesh has been successfully completed,” PM Modi said.

He added, “The first cross-border friendship pipeline between India and Bangladesh has been completed. The electricity export from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Indian grid has become an example of regional cooperation.”

