Home

News

India

Republic Day 2023: India To Witness Many Firsts at This Year’s Parade. Full List

R-Day Parade: This year’s Republic Day parade will be special as the country is expected to witness many first-time events. The celebration will witness zeal, patriotic fervour and ‘Jan Bhagidari’ as envisioned by PM Modi.

republic day parade live updates

Republic Day Parade 2023: India’s indigenous military prowess, cultural diversity & Nari Shakti will be on full display during the 74th Republic Day parade today. This year’s Republic Day parade will be special as the country is expected to witness many first-time events. The celebration will witness zeal, patriotic fervour and ‘Jan Bhagidari’ as envisioned by PM Modi.

A look at some of the ‘firsts’ expected to be showcased at the R-day parade today:-

Debut March of Women Riders: Attired in specially-designed regal uniforms, first-ever women riders will be participating in this year’s Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path as part of the Camel Contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF). Sonal, Nisha, Bhagwati, Ambika, Kusum, Priyanka, Kaushalya, Kajal, Bhawna and Hina would be among those 12 women riders of the BSF Camel Contingent marching from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort through the traditional route of Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade on January 26. Daredevils at R-Day Parade: For the first time, women officers of the Indian Army would be leading missile contingents as well as riding motorcycles as part of the famous Daredevils team at this year’s Republic Day parade. Lieutenant Dimple Bhati from the Corps of Signals would be part of the Indian Army’s Daredevils motorcycle team at the Republic Day parade this year. The women officer had been training with the team for the last one year. Agniveers at R-Day Parade: The newly-recruited Agniveers are expected to be a part of the parade for the first time. NCB Tableau: In a first, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will display a tableau during the Republic Day parade. “Our tableau has the message mounted on top, ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, and a group of people standing in front of it, wearing different costumes of India and holding their arms out, with a banner placed below bearing a line Together We Can Do It,“NCB’s Deputy Director General Monika Batra said. Only Made in India weapons at Parade: In a bid to push the centre’s ‘Make In India’ initiative, the Indian Army has decided to showcase only Made-in-India weapon systems like Akash air defence missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle and others at grand parade. 21-gun salute to President: Replacing the British-made 25-Pounder guns, the iconic 21-Guns Salute to the President during the parade will use 105 mm Indian Field Guns.



