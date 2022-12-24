Year Ender 2022: Check this year’s best audio series from Pocket FM

This the season and time you’ve got the Christmas tree decorated, the fireplace lit, under your quilt, and ready to sip on a hot mug of cocoa with marshmallows. The holiday season is all about feeling warm, spending time with friends and family, and walking down the nostalgic memories of the passing year. If you have missed listening to your favorite audio streaming channels, the best audio series in 2022, then you can tune in right away.

Ye Rishta Kaisa Hai (Genre: Romance | Episodes: 1276 | Plays: 390 million | Listening Mins (in Million): 2238)

The night before her wedding, the girl’s fiancé runs away with his secretary, furious she proposes her marriage to a stranger standing beside her, who was not an ordinary guy. But just before the marriage she offered to never consummate the marriage. After marriage, the groom insisted that she make the relationship work! Did the marriage have a happy ending? Did the two strangers find their true love in each other? Tune into this wonderful story entangled in the vortex of a relationship.

Love Contract (Genre: Romance | Episodes: 1578 | Plays: 153 million | Listening Mins (in Million): 1111)

Kabir’s illness had not permitted him to go near any girl in his life. Under the pressure of his family, he married Shreya, but in her view, it was just a contract marriage. What happened to them? Did Kabir fall in love with Shreya, or was she just a means to cure Kabir’s illness? Tune into this interesting tale of Love Contract and listen to the tale you have missed out.

Yakshini (Genre: Horror | Episodes: 554 | Plays: 199 million | Listening Mins (in Million): 2629)



Yakshini, a beautifully realistic spirit, would lure men by her beauty and kill them. She had created chaos among Bangalamuda and Rongkamucha villages. The villagers believe that the graveyard kothi was Yakshini’s favorite spot and got it closed. Until, 13 years later Yug, a traveler, opened the graveyard kothi and the deaths began to rise, this time even women had become her prey. But why? Tune into the best spine-chilling horror audio series and get to know all about her tale.

Shoorveer (Genre: Sci-Fi | Episodes: 1250 | Plays: 138 million | Listening Mins (in Million): 1389)

Hundreds of years ahead with the advancement of science and technology humans could now teleport, and this had turned out to be a blessing for every human being on the planet but with a set of conditions. On this new planet, humans have no choice but to live amongst strange creatures and animals. What happens when teleportation takes humans to a different planet? How will they fight for their survival there? Listen to know more about this new fascinating planet and teleported human beings.

Insta Millionaire (Genre: Drama | Episodes: 484 | Plays: 90 million | Listening Mins (in Min): 1983)

A Humble and Sweet boy, Laxman aka Lucky became a Billionaire on the same night when his girlfriend left him for being poor. His account gets credited with all the family’s wealth and it’s now up to him how to use it. How will he use it? Will he remain humble and grounded? Tune into the most revenue-grossing show on Pocket FM and listen to his journey.

Topics



