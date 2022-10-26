India Tops Countries Expected To See Salary Hikes In 2023 Report

New Delhi: Salary increase might just be a thing in the coming year for India and some Asian nations. As per a report published by workforce consultancy ECA International, it is possible that soaring inflation might put a major dent in salary increases for the second consecutive year in 2023, with worst-hit countries be based in Europe. Having said that, the study reports that only 37% of countries globally can expect to report real-term wage hikes and India is one of them.Also Read – 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get Next DA Hike on This Date

Real salaries, measured as nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — will go down over by nearly 1.5%, according to the survey which kicked off in 2000, published in a report by ECA International. In 2022, UK employees suffered their biggest hit since 2000. Despite a 3.5% average nominal pay increase, salaries in real terms fell by 5.6%, due to 9.1% average inflation. They are set to tumble another 4% in 2023. Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Punjab Hikes Dearness Allowance by 6%, Restores Old Pension Scheme For Employees

In the US a real-terms drop of 4.5% this year is expected to be reversed by falling inflation next year, translating into a 1% real-terms salary hike. Asian nations make up eight of the top 10 countries forecast to see real salaries rise, led by India, up 4.6%, Vietnam rising 4.0% and China up 3.8%. Brazil’s 3.4% increase and Saudi Arabia’s 2.3% bump round out the top five. Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Punjab Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali. DA Likely To Hike by 6%

ECA International’s Regional Director for Asia, Lee Quane, said: “Our survey indicates another tough year for workers globally in 2023. Only around a third of the countries surveyed are forecast to see real-terms salary increase, though this is better than the 22% that experienced increases this year.” Average salaries fell 3.8% in 2022, according to ECA.

ECA’s Salary Trends Survey is based on information collected from over 360 multinational companies in 68 countries and cities.

TOP 10 COUNTRIES EXPECTED TO SEE A SALARY HIKE IN 2023:

India (4.6%)

Vietnam (4.0%)

China (3.8%)

Brazil (3.4%)

Saudi Arabia (2.3%)

Malaysia (2.2%)

Cambodia (2.2%)

Thailand (2.2%)

Oman (2.0%)

Russia (1.9%)

FIVE COUNTRIES EXPECTED TO SEE A DECREASE IN SALARIES IN 2023:

Pakistan (-9.9%)

Ghana (-11.9%)

Turkey (-14.4%)

Sri Lanka (-20.5%)

Argentina (-26.1%)