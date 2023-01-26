India U-17 Men’s Football Team To Play Friendly Matches Against Qatar In February
Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year. The team is now training in Goa.
Published: January 26, 2023 10:01 PM IST
By IANS
New Delhi: The India U-17 men’s national football team will play two friendly matches against their Qatar counterparts on February 23 and 26, 2023 in Qatar as part of its preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.
In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management has also called up a number of other potential players to their camp, an AIFF media release said.
The India U-17 team played two friendly matches against Uzbekistan U-17 team in Goa on January 22 and 24, 2023. Bibiano’s boys won the first match 2-0 before losing the second 0-3.
