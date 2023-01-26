National

India U-17 Men’s Football Team To Play Friendly Matches Against Qatar In February

admin
25Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 25 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • India U-17 Men’s Football Team To Play Friendly Matches Against Qatar In February

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year. The team is now training in Goa.



Published: January 26, 2023 10:01 PM IST


By IANS

India U-17 Men's Football Team To Play Friendly Matches Against Qatar In February
India U-17 Men’s Football Team To Play Friendly Matches Against Qatar In February

New Delhi: The India U-17 men’s national football team will play two friendly matches against their Qatar counterparts on February 23 and 26, 2023 in Qatar as part of its preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year. The team is now training in Goa.

In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management has also called up a number of other potential players to their camp, an AIFF media release said.

The India U-17 team played two friendly matches against Uzbekistan U-17 team in Goa on January 22 and 24, 2023. Bibiano’s boys won the first match 2-0 before losing the second 0-3.




Published Date: January 26, 2023 10:01 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories