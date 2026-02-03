Mr Anant Goenka, President, FICCI said, “We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump for the trade deal that marks a significant reset in India–US economic ties. The reduction of reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent — following months of negotiation by Commerce and Industry Minister and his team — will materially improve the competitiveness of Indian exports in the world’s largest import market. With sectors such as apparel, leather, gems and jewellery and marine products poised to benefit, this agreement has the potential to strengthen business confidence and deepen bilateral economic engagement. If implemented effectively, it can provide a meaningful boost to India’s export growth trajectory, broaden market access, and underscore the strategic importance of sustained cooperation between two of the world’s largest democracies.”