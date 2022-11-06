India v Zimbabwe T20 World Cup: With No Chances of Rain Likely, Fans Gather at Melbourne Cricket Ground to Cheer For Team India

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match to begin at the stadium with no chance of rain, fans gather at the stadium. Watch IND vs ZIM live ground report video, straight from Melbourne Australia.

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Video: India will take on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today (November 6th) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India already has a foot in the semi-finals and will try to finish things off with the top spot in Group 2. Fans have reached the Melbourne Cricket Ground to support the men in blue. Weather in Melbourne is likely to remain partly cloudy and will get clear with no chance of rains as the game will progress. Only cheers around the stadium, as fans await for India vs Zimbabwe match to begin at the stadium. Watch IND vs ZIM live ground report, straight from Melbourne Australia.

IND vs ZIM Probable Playing XI

India:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe:

Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani



