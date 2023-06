India vs Afghanistan series has been put on hold, according to a report by InsideSport .

Hence, after the WTC (World Test Championship) Final 2023, the India Cricket Team is likely to get a month-long rest.

“Yes, there will be a break after WTC Final. We are still trying to fit in the Afghanistan series. But at this stage, it looks difficult with the broadcaster deal and the West Indies tour. So, it’s the perfect window for the players’ rest,” said the InsideSport report quoting a senior BCCI official.

“We will try to host the series in September. We are in touch with ACB on possible dates. Once the West Indies itinerary is finalised, we will have a clear picture and finalise the dates for the series,” said the report quoting the official.

The Afghanistan series is most likely on hold because of the time constraint and also because the broadcast deal with Disney Star has ended and a new tender is yet to be issued.

After the break, the India team will leave for West Indies tour in first week of July.

As per media reports, both BCCI and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) were in advanced talks for a 3-match ODI series. There were also talks of a T20 series.

All players were involved in a gruelling IPL 2023 for nearly two months and will be in England for a one-off WTC final.

The coaching staff and some members of the team have already flown to England to prepare for the final of the World Test Championship against Australia starting on June 7. There is also a full tour of the Caribbean lined up ahead.

India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies from July 12 to August 13.

After West Indies tour, the team is expected to play a three-match T20I series in Ireland.

The Ireland series will mostly feature IPL performers.

In September, the Asia Cup 2023 is expected to be played.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 04 Jun 2023, 07:47 PM IST