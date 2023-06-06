India vs Australia WTC Final: Players to watch out for and their current rankings

Team India which is the most consistent side over the past two WTC cycles will face Australia in the World Test Championship final , starting tomorrow, with an aim to end a decade-long ICC trophy jinx.

Winning the big titles is what defines the legacy of a team but whatever may be the outcome of the final at The Oval, India head coach Rahul Dravid’s opinion about his team won’t change.

“In the context of things, you look at this and you see this is the culmination of two years of work. It’s a culmination of a lot of success that gets you here,” said Dravid ahead of the title clash.

“Winning the series in Australia, drawing series here, being very competitive everywhere that this team has played in the world over the last five or six years. I think those are things that will never change just because you have or you don’t have an ICC trophy,” he said.

Players to watch out for Team India:

Shubman Gill→ Ranked 48

Cheteshwar Pujara-→Ranked 24

Virat Kohli-→ Ranked 13

Mohammed Shami-→Ranked 20

Mohammed Siraj-→Ranked 43

Players to watch out for Team Australia:

Marnus Labuschagne-→ Rank 1

Steve Smith-→ Rank 3

Travis Head-→ Rank 6

Pat Cummins-→ Rank 3

Mitchell Starc-→ Rank 14

Meanwhile, here are the rankings of the players from both India and Australia ahead of the WTC final:

Test All-rounder Rankings

1: Ravindra Jadeja

2: Ravichandran Ashwin

4: Axar Patel

8: Mitchell Starc

10: Pat Cummins

=17: Cameron Green

=17: Nathan Lyon

Test Bowling Rankings

1: Ravichandran Ashwin

3: Pat Cummins

8: Nathan Lyon

9: Ravindra Jadeja

14: Mitchell Starc

20: Mohammed Shami

31: Axar Patel

36: Umesh Yadav

=43: Mohammed Siraj

=43: Scott Boland

52: Shardul Thakur

=60: Todd Murphy

67: Cameron Green

=80: Michael Neser

95: Travis Head

Test Batting Rankings

1: Marnus Labuschagne

3: Steve Smith

6: Travis Head

7: Usman Khawaja

=11: Rohit Sharma

13: Virat Kohli

=24: David Warner

=24: Cheteshwar Pujara

26: Cameron Green

40: Ravindra Jadeja

46: Axar Patel

47: Ajinkya Rahane

48: Shubman Gill

49: Alex Carey

76: Ravichandran Ashwin

91: Marcus Harris

=94: Mitchell Starc

Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 04:39 PM IST