India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik Showing A Little Passion Surely Would Help India

New Delhi: Even as the rain hits Adelaide and the players scamper to the dugout and beyond, Bangladesh would be feeling rather chuffed to have won the toss and bowled first, and even more exultant about how Liton Das batted, a sensational 59 off 26 deliveries when the covers were drawn, putting Bangladesh, 66/0 after exactly seven overs, 17 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis par score. Now, while all of this is just incidental in terms of the match, which may eventually resume, this article is about something else entirely.Also Read – Highlights | IND vs BAN Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: India Edge Out Bangladesh By 5 Runs In Thriller

Early on in Das’ knock, he edged Arshdeep Singh to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps and to the naked eye, it looked like a clean catch. But Karthik’s entire body language – hesitant and diffident – had little or no passion of a fielder trying to snatch a wicket for his side.

On the contrary, he was as hesitant as an apprentice taking his first steps into a daunting conglomerate. A timid look at the umpire instead of a confident appeal effectively ended India’s chances of snaring Das early. Also Read – Virat Kohli Is Better Than Rohit Sharma For His Strike Rotation Ability, Says Gambhir. Do You Agree?

As soon as umpire Marais Erasmus saw DK’s body language, he went up to the third umpire with a soft signal of ‘not out’. And, given that the TV umpire had to have overpowering evidence to overturn the not out signal, he took one rather peremptory look at the replay, which did not clearly show the ball bounce short of Karthik’s gloves. Also Read – IND vs BAN LIVE Streaming Online: When and Where To Watch

No side replay, no magnifier. Simply one front-on look repeated twice. Not enough to make a decision that wasn’t already made by the fielder’s attitude.

After the decision, DK looked bemused, so did Rohit Sharma, whose surprise was easy to see. He surely thought it was out.

Whether or not, is not relevant any longer, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that Karthik could have done way, way better than being a simpering appellant.

This is not the first time. Even earlier, in the previous matches, several of Karthik’s appeals were barely registered or deciphered as appeals.

Once can assume that being on the wrong side of 35 years of age and having a little cynical “been there, done that” attitude has filtered in. But this is the World Cup! The team’s semi-final qualification is still not sealed. Why would there be any laxity, in mind, body, or body language?

Still a long way to go for India and hopefully for Dinesh Karthik too, but he really needs to show some fire. Being undercooked in your emotions and the cool dude may have their places, but keep them out of the cauldron of match play cricket.