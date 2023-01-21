National

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: IND Beat NZ By 8 Wickets to Clinch Series

Captain Rohit Sharma smashed an eye-catching fifty while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 to guide India to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium to clinch the series.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Raipur, Jan 21: Captain Rohit Sharma smashed an eye-catching fifty while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 to guide India to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

After the Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami’s 3/18, were accurate in their bowling, fetched good swing, turn, bounce, and took sharp return catches in an impressive show to bowl out New Zealand for just 108.

In reply, Rohit made 51 and led the way for the total to be chased down in 20.1 overs. The victory also means that India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which is also their second ODI series victory of the year at home.

New Zealand bowlers, barring Lockie Ferguson, were unable to extract the same amount of movement which the Indian bowlers were able to do in the first ten overs. That allowed Rohit and Gill to tee off with ease.

While Rohit pulled and slashed off Henry Shipley’s short balls with ease, Gill started off with an uppish square drive over backward point off the same bowler for making three boundaries of the first four overs.

Rohit hit the first six of the match by hooking off Ferguson’s pace over fine leg with immaculate ease. When he overpitched, Gill was quick in leaning into the drive through cover for four more.

India skipper played some breathtaking shots in power-play — a short ball from Blair Tickner was pulled in a flash over mid-wicket for four, before he went inside-out effortlessly over extra cover for a majestic six.

He welcomed Mitchell Santner in the 13th over with a hard sweep through square leg, before Gill took another boundary off him through outside edge running wide of slip. Two overs after getting his fifty, Rohit tried to work a short of length ball from Shipley through leg-side. But the ball stayed low to hit Rohit on the knee roll, trapping him lbw for 51.

Virat Kohli dished out a lovely straight drive, presenting the full face of the bat for a delightful boundary off Shipley, before pulling fiercely through backward square leg to make it two fours in the 17th over.

Gill welcomed Michael Bracewell with pull and sweep over mid-wicket fence for two boundaries in the 18th over to take India closer to victory. Though Kohli was stumped off Santner for 11, Ishan Kishan hit two boundaries off spinners before Gill hit the winning runs by dancing down the pitch and lofting over mid-on off Santner to seal a crushing victory for India.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 108 all out in 34.3 overs (Glenn Phillips 36, Mitchell Santner 27; Mohammed Shami 3/18, Washington Sundar 2/7) lost to India 111/2 in 20.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 51, Shubman Gill 40 not out; Mitchell Santner 1/28, Henry Shipley 1/29) by eight wickets




  • 6:33 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Shubman Gill at the Post-Match Presentation: It was a good opportunity for me to stay unbeaten in the middle. There was a little in it for the fast bowlers in the second innings, thought there would be more when we saw them bat, but there wasn’t a lot 9when we batted). But it was turning and gripping for the spinners. It’s always a dream to bat with Rohit bhai, have learnt a lot batting along with him. Me and Ishan Kishan) are best mates, we spend a lot of time off-field together, it was great to spend some time batting together.



  • 6:26 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: That’s it!! Game over!! India have won the series with a match left to play and clinch this match by 8 wickets. IND 111/2 (20.1)



  • 6:17 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: OUT!! Kohli departs!!! India still need 11 runs to win. IND 98/2 (18.1)



  • 6:12 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: 17 overs gone, India are now at 90/1. India just need 19 runs to seal the series. IND 90/1 (17)



  • 6:02 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: OUT!!! Rohit departs and the visitors finally have a wicket now! Shipley gets his man. Virat Kohli comes down at Number 3. India are now at 74/1 after 15 overs of play. IND 74/1 (15)



  • 5:54 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma has completed his half-century!! India are now at 70/0 after 113 overs of play. The captain has played a captain’s knock so far. Gill are still steady in his game. IND 70/0 (13)



  • 5:43 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: 8 runs coming from Mitchell Santner’s over as India now move to 61 after 11 overs of play. Rohit Sharma is getting closer and closer to his fifty. IND 61/0 (11)



  • 5:39 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: 10 overs of play has been completed as India are now at 52/0. Rohit Sharma has been playing the role of the attacker, while Gill is dealing the game sensibly. Meanwhile the captain is just 12 runs short of a half-century. IND 52/0 (10)



  • 5:29 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: 4 runs coming from the over as India are dealing with a single boundary in the last few overs. They won’t mind as long as their run-rate is in check and they are way ahead. After 8 overs of play, India are now at 33/0. IND 33/0 (8)



  • 5:25 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: A Shubman Gill boundary takes India to 29/0 after 7 overs of play. India are anchoring their innings smoothly and are very much ahead of the required run-rate. The visitors need to come with a Plan B if they want to get something out of this match. IND 29/0 (7)







Published Date: January 21, 2023 7:06 PM IST





