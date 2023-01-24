India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Conway Century Keep Kiwis in Contention

live
LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score
Fantastic centuries by Shubman Gill (112 off 78) and Rohit Sharma (101 off 85) propelled India to a massive 385-9 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.
Gill and Rohit put on an excellent exhibition of batting by hitting sixes and boundaries all around the park, stitching a stand of 212 runs for the opening wicket. Apart from Gill and Rohit, Hardik Pandya also played a vital knock, scoring 54 off 38 along with Shardul Thakur (25 off 17) in the last 10 overs.
Brief scores: India 385/9 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 112, Rohit Sharma 101; Blair Tickner 3/76, Jacob Duffy 3/100) vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
7:51 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: The Kiwis have lost half their side but Devon Conway’s brilliant century has kept themselves in the game. We’re in for a cracker of a 3rd ODI tonight. NZ 200/5 (28)
7:15 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: 20 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 136/2. 30 overs left and another 249 runs required. Very much gettable but they need to extend their partnership for long otherwise the chances will come down. NZ 136/2 (20)
6:59 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: OUT!!! Finally a wicket!!! Kuldeep Yadav has removed Henry Nicholls. India have broken the partnership. Daryl Mitchell is the new man in. NZ 119/2 (17)
6:48 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Devon Conway has completed his half-century and Nicholls is also on his way for a 50. The partnership has crossed over hundred and things are getting trickier from here on for the Men in Blue. NZ 106/1 (14.4)
6:41 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: 12 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 85/1. The partnership is inching towards the 100-run mark and it’s worrying signs for the hosts. If they don’t take the stand down in the next 8 overs, they might go all the way. NZ 85/1 (12)
6:23 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: 8 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 56/1. The partnership looks promising now. They are getting close to the run-rate. India need to break the partnership and shift the momentum towards them. NZ 56/1 (8)
6:14 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: 6 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 36/1. Nicholls and Conway rebuild for the visitors. Still a lot of work to do. India look to dismantle the stand. NZ 36/1 (6)
6:01 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: 3 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 12/1. Conway and Nicholls are there at the crease and they need to pull off something special, if they want a result of this game. NZ 12/1 (3)
5:53 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: India start off with a bang!!! New Zealand lose their first and Hardik Pandya gives away only 5 runs to the over. Just what the doctor ordered for the hosts. NZ 5/1 (1)
5:38 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: We are back for the run-chase!! Finn Allen and Devon Conway open innings for the Kiwis.
Published Date: January 24, 2023 7:56 PM IST
Updated Date: January 24, 2023 7:56 PM IST
