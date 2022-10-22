Saturday, October 22, 2022
India vs Pakistan: Fans Share Favourite Moment Ever From Mother of All Battles

Noida: With fan fervour palpable a month ahead of the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 game, we at India.com got reactions to get the real feel among fans ahead of the match. So, what we did was – we took the bytes of our own writers as most of them are avid fans. We asked them about what is their favourite moment ever from an India-Pakistan clash. It was a fun and interactive video and we are certain you would like it.Also Read – LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: ENG Opt To Bowl

In recent times, Pakistan has had the wood over India. The Babar Azam-led side beat India twice in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Also Read – IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Date, Time Venue, Playing 11, Pitch Report And Weather Forecast – Watch Video

Also Read – Ind vs Pak, T20 WC 2022: Fan BUZZ Ahead of Sunday Blockbuster at MCG | WATCH VIDEO





