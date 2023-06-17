India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 faceoff still under cloud as PCB awaits govt’s nod

Much-awaited India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match remains under a cloud as Pakistan Cricket Board said the decision of their cricket team traveling to India for the ODI World Cup 2023 is subject to the approval of the government. The development has again pushed the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) into confusion as they want to announce the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)