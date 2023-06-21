India vs Pakistan SAFF championship: Sunil Chhetri’s hat-trick helps India rout Pakistan 4-0

Sunil Chhetri and his boys brought their top-quality game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match for Team India at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium today.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)