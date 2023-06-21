Menu
India vs Pakistan SAFF championship: Sunil Chhetri’s hat-trick helps India rout Pakistan 4-0

Sunil Chhetri and his boys brought their top-quality game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match for Team India at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium today.

Sunil Chhetri scored three goals in the match and the first one was scored at the tenth minute of the game when blunder from Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif helped Chhetri open his account.  It was then six minutes later when Sunil Chhetri scored the second goal of the match. India were 2-0 at half-time of the game. Sunil Chhetri scored the hat-trick when he scored the third goal of the match at 74th minute. Substitute Udanta scored another goal at 81 minute to extend the lead to 4-0 against Pakistan.

India was facing Pakistan in a football match for the first time since September 2018 when the neighbours battled against each other in the SAFF Championship semifinals.

India and Pakistan are in Group A of the eight-nation SAFF Championship, alongside Kuwait and Nepal. Group B features Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The final is scheduled for July 4.

