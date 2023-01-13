India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Match Preview And Playing XIs

- Home
The third and final game of the one-day international series between Sri Lanka and India will be played on Sunday.
On Sunday, January 15, the third and final game of the current one-day international series between Sri Lanka and India will be played. The match between the two nations will take place in this last ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. However, Rohit Sharma will be in charge of the Indian squad in this game, and Dasun Shanaka will be in charge of the Sri Lankan team. Let’s find out how Thiruvananthapuram’s pitch is doing as well as India’s track record here.
Written By: Piyush Kumar
Published Date: January 13, 2023 6:34 PM IST
