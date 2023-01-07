India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav Fifty Leads India Charge In Rajkot News
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Follow minute-by-minute updates from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot for 3rd T20I between IND vs SL. LIVE streaming details.
LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: With the series locked 1-1, India and Sri Lanka aim for kill when they face in the third and final T20I in Rajkot on Saturday. India won the first game by two runs while the Lankans bounced back in the second with a 16-run win. India’a pacer bowling and top-order batting have been the areas of concern for Hardik Pandya’s men and the Men in Blue would hope everything falls in right place. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are high on confidence after winning the previous game and would like to continue the momentum.
IND vs SL Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
8:21 PM IST
LIVE | India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Another goes down. Deepak Hooda is out. Suryakumar Yadav is batting on 95. IND 189/5
8:19 PM IST
LIVE | India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: India lose another wicket. Hardik Pandya is caught by Dhananjaya da Silva off Rajitha. IND 178/4 (16)
8:11 PM IST
LIVE | India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: OUT! Wanindu Hasaranga cleans up Shubman Gill for 46. Brilliant hand played by the Indian opener. He started slow but later accelerated his batting. IND 164/3 (15)
8:08 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: A four and back-to-back sixes from Suryakumar Yadav off Maheesh Theekshana. India’s 150 comes up in style. Can SKY get to his ton here?
8:02 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Simply UNREAL: SKY brings up hi fifty in style with a six and a four off Dilshan Madhushanka. 14th T20I fifty for Suryakumar Yadav. IND 131/2 (13)
7:53 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: 100 up for India in the 11th over with a huge six from Suryakumar Yadav. The 50-run stand also comes up between the two. IND 104/2 (11)
7:46 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: After 10 overs, India reach 92/2. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are batting at 25 and 28 respectively. Pretty good comeback by India after losing Ishan Kishan in the first over.
7:39 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: SKY is slowly getting into the groove. After a 81m six against Wanindu Hasaranga, the Indian hits Chamika Karunaratne for a six and a four to keep the run rate close to 10 runs per over. IND 77/2 (8)
7:31 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Rahul Tripathi’s free-flowing innings comes to an end. He hits Chamika Karunaratne for two big sixes before getting out in the next ball. IND 53/2 (6)
7:25 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Brilliant batting from Rahul Tripathi who is just two matches old. The right-hander hits Maheesh Theekshana for three fours in the over to steady India’s ship along with Shubman Gill. IND 39/1 (5)
Published Date: January 7, 2023 7:04 PM IST
Updated Date: January 7, 2023 8:11 PM IST
