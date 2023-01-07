India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav Fifty Leads India Charge In Rajkot News

live

Run Rate: (Current: 11.36) Last Wicket: Deepak Hooda c Wanindu Hasaranga b Dilshan Madushanka 4 (2) – 189/5 in 16.4 Over Axar Patel 5* (2) 1×4, 0x6 Suryakumar Yadav 95 (40) 6×4, 8×6 Dilshan Madushanka (4-0-55-2)* Kasun Rajitha (3-1-19-1)

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: With the series locked 1-1, India and Sri Lanka aim for kill when they face in the third and final T20I in Rajkot on Saturday. India won the first game by two runs while the Lankans bounced back in the second with a 16-run win. India’a pacer bowling and top-order batting have been the areas of concern for Hardik Pandya’s men and the Men in Blue would hope everything falls in right place. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are high on confidence after winning the previous game and would like to continue the momentum.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal













