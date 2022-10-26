Wednesday, October 26, 2022
India Warns Russia Against Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

Russia Ukraine conflict: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday warned his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that nuclear weapons should not be used by any side in the Ukraine war, according to an Indian government statement. “The prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity,” the minister said. Shoigu shared concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine through the use of a ‘dirty bomb’.Also Read – WATCH: Russia Launches Ballistic Missile As Part Of Nuclear Drills

Vladimir Putin monitors drills of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces

The Kremlin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. The Kremlin added that Putin has overseen the training of Moscow’s strategic deterrence forces prepared to respond to the dangers of nuclear war. State television showed Putin supervising the exercise from the control room. Also Read – Vladimir Putin Inspects Nuclear Attack Deterrence Force, Raises Apprehension Of Nuclear Showdown

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. Also Read – Breaking News LIVE: Chhath Puja Celebration Only at Designated Ghats in Delhi, Says LG VK Saxena





Source link

