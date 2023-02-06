National

India Will Miss Rishabh Pant Services, Australia Will Be Happy: Ian Chappell

admin
47Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 57 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • India Will Miss Rishabh Pant’s Services, Australia Will Be Happy: Ian Chappell

Pant’s absence means India will have to deal with wicket-keeping dilemma in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ian Chappell, Rishabh Pant, IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS News, IND vs AUS Updates, IND vs AUS Pics, IND vs AUS Latest News, IND vs AUS Latest Updates, IND vs AUS Playing XIs, IND vs AUS Players To Watch Out, IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Border-Gavaskar Trophy News, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Updates, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Pics, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Press Conference, Border-Gavaskar Trophy PC, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Latest News, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Latest Updates, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, India vs Australia
India Will Miss Rishabh Pant’s Services, Australia Will Be Happy: Ian Chappell. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant will be out of action for a long time after surviving a fatal car accident on December 30, while travelling from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee.

His absence means, India will have to deal with wicket-keeping dilemma in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and former Aussie international cricketer Ian Chappell feels that Pant’s absence is a big gain for Australia as we all know what the 25-year old did in the last BGT series down under.

“India are really going to really miss Rishabh Pant. The Australians will be happy. He is a counter attacker, the guy who keep you awake are guys who score quickly and changes game in one session. Pant was one such player,” Chappell told to Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Now we have to wait and watch, who goes onto fill the wicket-keeping position in the playing XI. Will it be KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan ? Ishan Kishan has proven to be a first choice keeper in the ODIs and T20Is lately and Bharat is mostly preferred in the longest format of the game.

If we look at Bharat, he has been an understudy to Saha and then Pant in the Test team since 2019 apart from being a regular in India A side. Kishan kept wickets for the Indian team in this year’s white-ball games against New Zealand and Sri Lanka (barring ODIs). He also kept wickets for India A in two unofficial four-day matches on the tour of South Africa in 2021.




Published Date: February 6, 2023 7:57 PM IST







Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories