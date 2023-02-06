India Will Miss Rishabh Pant Services, Australia Will Be Happy: Ian Chappell

Home

India Will Miss Rishabh Pant’s Services, Australia Will Be Happy: Ian Chappell

Pant’s absence means India will have to deal with wicket-keeping dilemma in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India Will Miss Rishabh Pant’s Services, Australia Will Be Happy: Ian Chappell. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant will be out of action for a long time after surviving a fatal car accident on December 30, while travelling from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee.

His absence means, India will have to deal with wicket-keeping dilemma in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and former Aussie international cricketer Ian Chappell feels that Pant’s absence is a big gain for Australia as we all know what the 25-year old did in the last BGT series down under.

“India are really going to really miss Rishabh Pant. The Australians will be happy. He is a counter attacker, the guy who keep you awake are guys who score quickly and changes game in one session. Pant was one such player,” Chappell told to Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Now we have to wait and watch, who goes onto fill the wicket-keeping position in the playing XI. Will it be KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan ? Ishan Kishan has proven to be a first choice keeper in the ODIs and T20Is lately and Bharat is mostly preferred in the longest format of the game.

If we look at Bharat, he has been an understudy to Saha and then Pant in the Test team since 2019 apart from being a regular in India A side. Kishan kept wickets for the Indian team in this year’s white-ball games against New Zealand and Sri Lanka (barring ODIs). He also kept wickets for India A in two unofficial four-day matches on the tour of South Africa in 2021.











