Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeNationalIndia Women Beat Australia Women in SUPER OVER to Level Series 1-1
National

India Women Beat Australia Women in SUPER OVER to Level Series 1-1

By admin
0
53


The match was decided via Super Over after the scores were tied at 187.

IND-W vs AUS-W, India Women vs Australia Women, India Women vs Australia Women Cricket
India Women Beat Australia Women in SUPER OVER to Level Series 1-1. (Image: BCCI Women- Twitter)

Navi Mumbai, Dec 11: India beat Australia via Super Over in the second women’s T20 International to level five-match series 1-1 here on Sunday.

The match was decided via Super Over after the scores were tied at 187.

Invited to bat, Australia posted 187 for 1 with opener Beth Mooney (82 not out) and Tahlia McGrath (70 not out) stitching 158 runs for the unbroken second wicket partnership.

In their reply, India also ended at 187 for 5 in 20 overs with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with 79 while Shafali Verma contributed 34.

Australia had won the first T20I by nine wickets here on Friday.

Brief Scores: Australia: 187/1 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 82 not out, Tahlia McGrath 70 not out; Deepti Sharma 1/31).

India: 187 for 5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 79, Shafali Verma 34; Heather Graham 3/22).




Published Date: December 11, 2022 11:31 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleProvisional Merit List for Mop Up Round Released at bfuhs.ac.in
Next articleWho Did Rahul Gandhi Wink To In Parliament And What Was The Message Finally Revealed
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
53
Previous articleProvisional Merit List for Mop Up Round Released at bfuhs.ac.in
Next articleWho Did Rahul Gandhi Wink To In Parliament And What Was The Message Finally Revealed
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677