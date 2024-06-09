NationalPolitics

India Youth Congress Protest Against Irregularities in NEET-UG Results

The irregularities in NEET-UG exams result were noticed when 67 students bagged the top rank, around six toppers had appeared in the same exam center,

Grace marks were given to students in NEET-UG exam raised the toppers tally to 67

New Delhi: The India Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Sunday staged a protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) has faced several allegations of irregularities and paper leak after 67 students topped the exams this year scoring a percentile of 99.997129.

Watch Video

NEET-UG 2024 results were announced on June 4, after which they have been a subject of the controversy, facing allegations of irregularities and paper leak.  The irregularities were noticed when 67 students bagged the top rank in the examination. Around six toppers had appeared in the same examination center, raising suspicion over the possible paper leak.

Compensatory Marks Awarded by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conduct the exam, awarded compensatory marks to 1,563 students after receiving concerns about the loss of time during the conduct of examination.

Moreover, the NTA had to reward compensatory marks to the students because of irregularities between old NCERT and new NCERT books. The NTA prepared the question paper using new NCERT books, however, students with access to old NCERT books had opted for the choice which was partially true in the new NCERT books. To compensate this irregularity, the NTA has to offer five marks to all the students. Because of this, a total of 44 students’ marks tally increased from 715 to 720, resulting in 67 toppers in the medical entrance exam.

NEET-UG was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 outside India.






