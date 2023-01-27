National

Indian And Pakistani Students Together Roast English Moderator During 1957 Debate Watch Viral Video

The young Indian student has been identified as Padmanabha Gopinath.

Viral Video: The partition of India in 1947 is one of those events in modern history that not only divided the land but also displaced millions of people from either side and across religions. The ill effects of that event are still being felt in our country, Pakistan, and outside these two countries as well. Then years after that, i.e., in 1957, a high school debate was held with students from India, Pakistan, the UK, and the Philippines. A small video clip of the debate has been shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra in which he has tagged Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor.

The video has gone viral. It shows an Indian and Pakistani student taking up an English woman, perhaps the moderator of the debate on the relations between India and England and how the latter drained India of its wealth. The video is captioned: “This was going around furiously on social media yesterday. Wonderful to see someone so vigorously champion the cause of India back in ‘57! @ShashiTharoor I’m sure you have seen this and perhaps know what became of Mr. Gopinath…”

The video has been viewed more than 1 lakh times and it is going strong by the minute.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The topic of the debate is "Prejudice" as the subtitles suggest.




Published Date: January 27, 2023 6:26 PM IST





