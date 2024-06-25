Indian Army Announces Start Of Agniveer Recruitment Process Phase II

New Delhi: The Indian Army has announced the commencement of Phase II of the Agniveer recruitment process. This phase marks a significant milestone in the Indian Army’s efforts to transform its requirements procedures and ensure a seamless and efficient selection process for aspiring candidates. The recruitment rally is free, fair and transparent so all candidates are advised not to approach any type of tout.
This was announced by the PRO Defence, Guwahati on Tuesday.
