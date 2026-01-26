Home

Republic Day 2026 UPDATE: Indian Army contingents to march in a combat-ready battle formation, more than 6000 participants to take part

Delhi’s Kartavya Path is all decked up for the Republic Day annual parade on Monday, which will combine cultural pageantry with a display of military strength. According to the government officials, this year’s parade will feature 30 tableaux from states, Union Territories and central ministries. The event will also see President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attending as chief guests. For the first time, Indian Army contingents will march in a combat-ready battle formation during the annual parade. The Army’s tableau will showcase an Integrated Operations Centre along with advanced, technology-driven defence systems. According to the reports, more than 6,000 participants, supported by military and pipe bands, will take part in the parade. It is also important to note that the Republic Day Parade will mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram. This year a total of 30 tableaux, 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from Ministries, Departments and Services will feature in the parade. The tableaux will showcase a rich mix of India’s freedom struggle legacy, cultural diversity, and modern achievements, highlighting themes that range from heritage crafts and folk traditions to self-reliance, innovation, defence preparedness, and nation-building initiatives.This year, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend the event as the Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.