J&K Terror Threat: Indian Army Deploys 500 Elite Para Special Forces Commandos To Counter Terrorism In Jammu

The Army has deployed approximately 500 Para Special Forces commandos to track down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who have entered the Jammu and Kashmir region.

In response to the infiltration of highly trained Pakistani terrorists in the Jammu region, the Indian Army is strategically readjusting its deployments based on intelligence inputs and security imperatives. The Army has deployed approximately 500 Para Special Forces commandos to track down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who have entered the region with the aim of reigniting terrorism, defence sources told news agency ANI. Intelligence agencies have intensified their operations in the area, focusing on dismantling the terrorist support network, including overground workers aiding the terrorists. To combat Pakistan’s proxy aggression, the Army has already brought in troops of around 3,500-4,000 personnel, equivalent to one brigade strength.

The Army’s leadership on the ground is actively devising strategies to locate and neutralize the terrorists, who are armed with sophisticated weaponry and communication devices. Additionally, the Army has pre-existing counter-terrorist infrastructure in the region, with two forces of the Rashtriya Rifles (Romeo and Delta) and other infantry divisions stationed there.

The concerted efforts of the Indian Army underscore its commitment to safeguarding the region from external threats and maintaining peace and security. By proactively addressing the infiltration of terrorists and bolstering its defenses, the Army demonstrates its readiness to respond effectively to any security challenge.












