NationalPolitics

Indian Army Recommends Major Changes To Agnipath Scheme

The primary objective behind this proposal is to grant gratuity and ex-servicemen (ESM) status to Agniveers, making them eligible for a range of benefits applicable to ESM.

Train Them Longer, Grant Ex-Servicemen Status: Indian Army Recommends Major Changes To Agnipath Scheme

The Indian Army has reviewed the Agnipath scheme and they have made several suggestions to improve it. These include the percentage of Agniveers, who join the regular service after 4 years of service, should be raised from the existing 25% to 60-70% for the regular troops and nearly 75% for technical and specialist soldiers including the special forces. They have also recommended increase in Agniveers training period.

According to reports in The Financial Express,

These changes, however, are not yet formal recommendations to the government. These are proposals that are still being discussed by the Armed Forces.

The Army’s Proposal to Extend Training Duration for Agniveers

Therefore, the army is considering extending the training duration for Agniveers back to its original length, aligning it with that of regular soldiers. This move also includes increasing the overall service period to approximately 7 years from the current 4 years.

The primary objective behind this proposal is to grant gratuity and ex-servicemen (ESM) status to Agniveers, making them eligible for a range of benefits applicable to ESM. Moreover, the entire seven-year service period for Agniveers may be counted as part of pensionable service for those who are permanently retained in the force, source based reports say.

Protecting Seniority

Discussions are underway to safeguard the seniority of Agniveers who are trasferred to the Central Armed Police Forces, ensuring they do not start from the bottom in the paramilitary forces. Additionally, plans are being made for certain graduate Agniveers to potentially form a pool of defence civilians, enhancing their career prospects and contributions to the defence sector.

Agnipath Scheme

Introduced in June 2022 following a two-year hiatus in military recruitment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Agnipath scheme aimed to recruit soldiers, airmen, and sailors for a four-year term in the Armed Forces. At the end of this tenure, up to 25% of participants can voluntarily apply for regular service, subject to merit and organisational needs.

The biggest difference between a soldier employed on regular service and one recruited under the Agnipath scheme is that the former will draw a pension after retirement, while an Agniveer, who is not in the 25% who gets absorbed after four years, is not entitled to any pensionary benefit.





