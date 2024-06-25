Home

Indian Army To Induct 25 Remote-Controlled MULE Robot Dogs; Know All About It Here

These robotic MULE dogs can conduct surveillance in mountainous regions and areas where targets may be concealed, minimizing risks to human soldiers.

The Indian Army is gearing up to introduce the first batch of robotic MULE (Multi-Utility Legged Equipment) in the form of dogs for surveillance and carrying light loads across challenging terrains. According to reports, an order was placed in September last year for 100 robotics dogs for emergency procurement. It is learnt that a pre-dispatch inspection of 25 such MULE has been completed. These are likely to be inducted into the Army soon.

Sources in the defence establishment told ThePrint that the initial procurement numbers are limited due to the emergency nature of the purchase, which allows contracts up to Rs 300 crore. If the robotic MULE demonstrate efficiency and effectiveness, the Army plans to scale up the procurement. As per regulations, all emergency procurement orders must be sourced from Indian companies. However, the manufacturing details of the Delhi-based company fulfilling the order remain undisclosed.

MULE dogs capabilities

Robotic dogs equipped with thermal cameras and sensors are revolutionizing military surveillance. These advanced machines can conduct surveillance in mountainous regions and areas where targets may be concealed, minimizing risks to human soldiers.

The robots can be integrated with small arms, providing the capability to engage enemies without endangering human lives. Additionally, they can transport small loads to frontline soldiers, enhancing operational efficiency. Controlled remotely by soldiers, these robotic dogs offer strategic advantages by improving situational awareness and providing real-time data through high-resolution cameras and sensors.

This technology enables the army to monitor enemy movements and assess hazardous situations from a safe distance. The integration of small arms further enhances their combat support capabilities, presenting a new dimension in confronting threats.

All about the Multi-utility legged equipment

The Multi-utility legged equipment (MULE), a four-legged equipment, has a sleek design along with camera and radars.

It has a payload capacity of 12 kg, and the equipment can be used on Wi-Fi or Long-Term Evolution (LTE).

For short ranges, Wi-Fi can be used, whereas LTE can be used for distances up to 10 km from a remote location.

The MULE is an analog-faced machine that is controlled by an easy-to-operate remote control.

Several payloads can be attached to the MULE like thermal cameras and radars.

It also has a firing platform can also be integrated into it.

Pre-fed missions can be uploaded on the system to convey what mission is to be completed, be it through waypoints or recorded missions.

MULE can navigate its trek through all terrains — be it snow-clad ground or rugged mountains.

MULE can climb mountains which may present upto 45 degrees incline/climb and also climb steps as high as 18 cm.

Rise of AI in battlefield

The traditional battlefield, long thought to be fading into obscurity, is proving its resilience amidst the digital age’s dominance. Contrary to predictions, warfare continues to evolve, now integrating robotics and AI to unprecedented levels of complexity. China, a significant military adversary to India, has showcased its prowess by introducing gun-toting robotic dogs in recent military exercises. These robots, weighing 50 kg and 15 kg, are designed for combat and reconnaissance missions, respectively.

The geopolitical tensions between China and India have prompted the Indian Army to follow suit, incorporating AI and robotics into its strategic framework. This move aims to bolster operational efficiency, ensure personnel safety, and maintain a competitive edge in modern warfare.











