Indian Army To Induct ‘Four-Legged Soldiers’ To Its Squad Soon; Know All About Remote-Controlled MULE Robot Dogs

These robotic MULE dogs can conduct surveillance in mountainous regions and areas where targets may be concealed, minimizing risks to human soldiers.

The Indian Army is gearing up to introduce the first batch of robotic MULES (Multi-Utility Legged Equipment) in the form of dogs for surveillance and carrying light loads across challenging terrains. According to reports, an order was placed in September last year for 100 robotics dogs for emergency procurement. It is learnt that a pre-dispatch inspection of 25 such MULES has been completed. These are likely to be inducted into the Army soon.

Sources in the defence establishment told ThePrint that the initial procurement numbers are limited due to the emergency nature of the purchase, which allows contracts up to Rs 300 crore. If the robotic MULES demonstrate efficiency and effectiveness, the Army plans to scale up the procurement. As per regulations, all emergency procurement orders must be sourced from Indian companies. However, the manufacturing details of the Delhi-based company fulfilling the order remain undisclosed.

What are MULE dogs capable of

Robotic dogs equipped with thermal cameras and sensors are revolutionizing military surveillance. These advanced machines can conduct surveillance in mountainous regions and areas where targets may be concealed, minimizing risks to human soldiers.

The robots can be integrated with small arms, providing the capability to engage enemies without endangering human lives. Additionally, they can transport small loads to frontline soldiers, enhancing operational efficiency. Controlled remotely by soldiers, these robotic dogs offer strategic advantages by improving situational awareness and providing real-time data through high-resolution cameras and sensors.

This technology enables the army to monitor enemy movements and assess hazardous situations from a safe distance. The integration of small arms further enhances their combat support capabilities, presenting a new dimension in confronting threats.











